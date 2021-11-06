Come see this exquisite stunner in the highly sought-after Vermillion neighborhood! Great curb appeal with a covered rocking chair front porch. Over $60,000 in updates and improvements were made by the original owner! Gorgeous hardwood floors on most of the main, a Gourmet Kitchen with a Large Granite Island, Gas Cooktop and SS Appliances. Great room with Stone Fireplace! Large Private Office on main w/French Doors. Multi-Zone Speaker system through home! Owner's Suite on main level w/Tray Ceiling, leading to a Fabulous Ensuite Bathroom with Marble Tile Floors and Shower & Double Vanities. Large Walk-In Primary Closet W/Custom ClosetsbyDeign system $7500. Bonus Rm w/Newly added Theatre & Custom Built-in Wet Bar w/Quartz Countertops & Refrigerator Areas! Covered back patio and fully fenced backyard. 2 Car Garage w/Custom Epoxy Flooring!! Full Multi-Zone Irrigation & Fenced Yard Home Warr Included. Community already has one pool, but an additional pool is being built close by this home!
4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $600,000
