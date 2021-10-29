4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $610,000

David Weekley ranch w/bonus and 3 car garage in the desirable Estate section of Vermillion boasts almost 3000 sq ft of 1st floor living space with a 650 sq ft bonus rm. All bedrms, baths, office, laundry rm and drop zone on 1st floor. The split bdrm floor plan allows the master bdrm to be tucked away providing a private retreat. The bonus rm hosts an entertainment area that can also be used as an exercise rm, home theater or 2nd office. The kitchen w/breakfast island flows nicely into the dining rm and great rm w/gas logs providing a relaxing yet open living area. Enjoy overlooking the fenced-in backyard w/mature landscaping while sitting on the large screened-in porch. The home’s exterior has recently been painted. Interior/Exterior audio speaker system, front/side yard irrigation, plantation shutters and tons of windows for natural light. Don’t miss Vermillion’s salt water pool, playground, trails and Vermillion's favorites - Harvey’s Bar and Grill and B2 Taproom.