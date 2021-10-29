David Weekley ranch w/bonus and 3 car garage in the desirable Estate section of Vermillion boasts almost 3000 sq ft of 1st floor living space with a 650 sq ft bonus rm. All bedrms, baths, office, laundry rm and drop zone on 1st floor. The split bdrm floor plan allows the master bdrm to be tucked away providing a private retreat. The bonus rm hosts an entertainment area that can also be used as an exercise rm, home theater or 2nd office. The kitchen w/breakfast island flows nicely into the dining rm and great rm w/gas logs providing a relaxing yet open living area. Enjoy overlooking the fenced-in backyard w/mature landscaping while sitting on the large screened-in porch. The home’s exterior has recently been painted. Interior/Exterior audio speaker system, front/side yard irrigation, plantation shutters and tons of windows for natural light. Don’t miss Vermillion’s salt water pool, playground, trails and Vermillion's favorites - Harvey’s Bar and Grill and B2 Taproom.
4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $610,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Week 10 results from games involving high school football teams from Cabarrus County, starting with the Independent Tribune's Cream of Cabarru…
The Concord Mills area continues to boom and one of Cabarrus County’s busiest companies was shut down for a week.
- Updated
CONCORD – The Spiders are back!
- Updated
CONCORD – It’s only been six years, but it had seemed like an eternity since the Concord High football team last won a conference championship.
- Updated
CONCORD — It’s not every day you can experience a helicopter, an ambulance and a construction excavator within walking distance. Of course, To…
- Updated
The Concord Police Department is currently investigating a homicide which occurred at the Hotshots Sports Bar & Grill located at 7731 Gate…
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: With defense taking center stage, Bulls' comeback victory ensures share of GMC championship
- Updated
HARRISBURG – This season, Hickory Ridge has been sound on both sides of the ball, but most of the highlight-reel plays have come on offense, w…
- Updated
- 1 min to read
Gov. Roy Cooper is expected to offer a 2 p.m. update on the state's efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19
- Updated
MOORESVILLE – Just when it seems the A.L. Brown football team couldn’t suffer any more heartache on the field, Friday night provided yet anoth…
- Updated
A patient family has been honored through a donation that includes support for the new Atrium Health Carolinas Rehabilitation, slated to open in November 2022.