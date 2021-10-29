4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $610,000

Hard to find all brick ranch with bonus room and 3 car side load garage in the very popular Estate section of Vermillion. This David Weekly home boasts 3025 sq feet of 1st floor living with 4 bedrooms (split bedroom floor plan), 3 full baths, a separate office along with an additional 2nd work space outside the laundry/mud room that would work great for a second office area. The Master Bedroom hosts a separate sitting area along with the Master Bath with his/her vanities and walk-in closet. The kitchen with breakfast nook and separate dining room flow into the family room with a gas log fireplace and built-ins. Take a break relaxing on your screened in porch large enough to have a dining table along with sitting area options. Upstairs, enjoy 605 sq feet of additional living space w/a large bonus room, an additional full bath and walk in attic. Don't miss Vermillion's salt water pool, playground, walking trails and Harvey's Neighborhood Bar and Grille and B Squared.