Spacious home on rare-find 1 acre in Huntersville! Great outdoor spaces, a deep lot & Owner's Suite on main make this a can't miss home! Newly rebuilt deck has gazebo w/screens & solar lights, or gather below on stamped concrete patio w/lighted wood feature wall. Front walk professionally landscaped. Newer HVAC (2020) plus all New LVP floors being installed in Foyer & DR, Kitch/Laundry + ALL Baths! 2 Sty Foyer opens to 2 Sty GR that's movie-night ready w/projector & 10' retract screen & sound sys. Eat-in kitchen has island & WI pantry. Lg Den framed by 3 picture windows under a soaring ceiling. Owner's Ste has feature wall & slider door into freshly painted bath w/2 walk-ins & His/Her vanities. Loft adds library/study space by 3 upper BRs-1 w/private bath! Plentiful storage from Laundry cabs, closets, a storage shed & garage w/built-ins & overhead racks. No HOA means no RV parking restrictions (w/30 amp hookup) & no fees! Pool/golf memberships avail at NorthStone right behind home.
4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $615,000
