4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $617,500

New luxury homes in a sought-after Huntersville location! This 1.5-story Asheboro plan has four bedrooms, 3.5 baths, a 3-car garage, and more than 3,100 square feet. Enjoy easy living on the main floor that includes the owner's suite, a formal dining room, and butler's pantry with a wine refrigerator. The kitchen and butler's pantry have white cabinets, quartz counters, and a ceramic tile backsplash in a brick pattern. White cabinets and quartz counters also carry into the laundry room, which also has a sink. The upstairs has a spacious loft, a bedroom, and full bath. The owner's bath has a luxury shower with seat and a semi-frameless door. Other upgrades include a 4-foot shower with seat in the hall bath, a gas fireplace, a beadboard drop zone, and metal balusters. Ask about the SMART HOME features included in this home. Community amenities include a pool, cabana, playground, and greenway. Visit today!