New luxury homes in a sought-after Huntersville location! This 1.5-story Asheboro plan has four bedrooms, 3.5 baths, a 3-car garage, and more than 3,100 square feet. Enjoy easy living on the main floor that includes the owner's suite, a formal dining room, and butler's pantry with a wine refrigerator. The kitchen and butler's pantry have white cabinets, quartz counters, and a ceramic tile backsplash in a brick pattern. White cabinets and quartz counters also carry into the laundry room, which also has a sink. The upstairs has a spacious loft, a bedroom, and full bath. The owner's bath has a luxury shower with seat and a semi-frameless door. Other upgrades include a 4-foot shower with seat in the hall bath, a gas fireplace, a beadboard drop zone, and metal balusters. Ask about the SMART HOME features included in this home. Community amenities include a pool, cabana, playground, and greenway. Visit today!
4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $617,500
Following the death of Michael R. Coltrane, the community reflected on the lasting impact he and his family had made on Concord.
The Concord Police Department is trying to identify two suspects regarding the Tuesday morning robbery of the Cabarrus Corner Store.
CONCORD – Here are results from Friday night’s high school basketball games involving Cabarrus County teams, starting with those listed in the…
Former CEO charged with embezzling $15 million from Hickory company has already served time for stealing from an employer.
Before Donna Osowitt Steele was charged with embezzling $15 million from TIGRA USA in Hickory, she pleaded guilty to embezzling from a family business in Winston-Salem in 1995.
Johnny’s Farmhouse Restaurant is scheduled to open at 1615 Fox Trot Court, in the former Cheddar’s location in the Shoppes on Little Creek off Hanes Mall Boulevard.
CONCORD – The third-quarter scoring drought that put pause to Friday’s boys basketball game between Concord and Northwest Cabarrus did not dis…
(Records entering Tuesday’s games)
The Rotary Square Blessing Box will be closed this week. Find out why.
Fire at a Concord home Monday afternoon has displaced the four adults who were living there.