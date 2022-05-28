 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $625,000

4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $625,000

Entertainer's dream in the sought-after Vermillion neighborhood. Open and airy floor plan with primary bedroom and guest bedroom on main floor. Primary bath is an oasis with shower and separate soaking tub. Prepare to be impressed with a well-appointed Gourmet Kitchen with quartz countertops. Spacious family room, keeping room or dining area and sunroom with so many possibilities. Upstairs you will find 2 large bedrooms, a generous bathroom with double sinks, oversized bonus room and loft. The custom patio offers natural privacy and beautiful outdoor entertaining. **To move dining area to original location near kitchen, this can be done by switching out light fixtures.** Vermillion's amenities include 2 saltwater pools, playground, walking trails and the popular Harvey's Bar and Grill & B2 Taproom. Conveniently located to I-77 and I-485, shopping and dining. Showings begin Thursday, May 20th. *Owner is a licensed NC Broker & Listing Agent*

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts