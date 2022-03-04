4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $628,900

Don't miss this sought-after 2 story home sitting in a 0.25-acre land in the Northstone subdivision located less than 10 minutes away from I-77! The open floorplan features excellent flooring and elegant walls covering the cozy living area that greets you upon entry. It then opens up to a well-lit dining and a beautiful gourmet kitchen accentuated with adequate space perfect for crafting your favorite meals, modern appliances, and excellent cabinetry for storage. Further back, you'll enjoy hanging out in the vast family area with a nearby ccess to the lovely wooden deck perfect for barbecuing and morning coffee sessions. Find the lavish primary suite upstairs with an elite bath and exclusive closet. Also, 3 bedrooms and a bonus room with a shared bath are available nearby for your convenience! Hosting an event or outdoor gatherings in this home's vast backyard is purely fun for sure. See for yourself! Measurements coming soon.