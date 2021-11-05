4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $640,000

This stunning David Weekly home with a pool is located in the Estate Section of the desirable Vermillion subdivision. Professionally landscaped, this home features a beautiful backyard oasis with many gathering locations. A retractable awning and mechanical pergola enhance your outdoor living. The upgraded gourmet eat in kitchen features a 36 inch gas cooktop within an oversized quartz island which overlooks the family room with gas fireplace. The first floor is complete with a formal Dining Room, Study, Office and Powder Room. The second floor includes a spacious Primary Suite that boasts huge his and her closets, a large Loft, 3 additional bedrooms, and 2 more full bathrooms. This beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath, 3 car garage home with full irrigation, surround sound, central vacuum and walk-up attic must be seen to fully appreciate.