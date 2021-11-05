This stunning David Weekly home with a pool is located in the Estate Section of the desirable Vermillion subdivision. Professionally landscaped, this home features a beautiful backyard oasis with many gathering locations. A retractable awning and mechanical pergola enhance your outdoor living. The upgraded gourmet eat in kitchen features a 36 inch gas cooktop within an oversized quartz island which overlooks the family room with gas fireplace. The first floor is complete with a formal Dining Room, Study, Office and Powder Room. The second floor includes a spacious Primary Suite that boasts huge his and her closets, a large Loft, 3 additional bedrooms, and 2 more full bathrooms. This beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath, 3 car garage home with full irrigation, surround sound, central vacuum and walk-up attic must be seen to fully appreciate.
4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $640,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Johns, one of the winningest coaches in county history, hanging up the headsets
- Updated
MOUNT PLEASANT – The dean of Cabarrus County football coaches is calling it a career.
- Updated
Week 11 results from games involving high school football teams from Cabarrus County, starting with the Independent Tribune's Cream of Cabarru…
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: A.L. Brown crushes Concord to capture seventh straight Bell Game, make series history
KANNAPOLIS – What promised to be Concord’s best shot in years of taking back the coveted Victory Bell from A.L. Brown turned into the most lop…
- Updated
Former Concord Deputy Police Chief Betty Stocks takes majority vote Tuesday evening for the Council District 3 seat, following Council member Ella Mae Small's decision not to pursue re-election.
- Updated
The race for the Harrisburg mayoral seat is led by political newcomer Jennifer Teague.
- Updated
KANNAPOLIS -- It’s time for Cabarrus County’s annual main event, “The Battle for the Bell,” traditionally one of the biggest games in the stat…
- Updated
Question 1: Why do you want to run for this local position?
- Updated
CONCORD — All proceeds from Fall Festival activities at Almond Farm, LLC, this weekend will be donated to the family of Zacharay “Rudy” Brown …
- Updated
Mayor Darrell Hinnant was elected to a third term leading Kannapolis.
A former firefighter and paramedic faces misdemeanor drug charges stemming from a domestic incident, Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said.