4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $644,900

Welcome to 8907 Keller Ct, located in the desirable Vermillion community. This beautifully designed home features stainless steel appliances and a large island, perfect for entertaining. The formal dining space offers the perfect setting for hosting dinner parties and special events. Plus, the house has a fenced in backyard, that offers privacy and additional space for outdoor activities. But it's not just the inside of this home that will impress you. This property's loan is assumable and the Vermillion community offers a variety of amenities to enjoy, including two salt water pools, a playground, walking trails, and numerous green spaces. Plus, the neighborhood even has its own bar and grill, where you can grab a bite to eat and socialize with your neighbors. This home truly has it all! Imagine yourself enjoying all the wonderful amenities and making memories in this beautiful home. Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity, schedule your showing today!