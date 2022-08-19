 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
contributed

4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $649,000

4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $649,000

Be ready to fall in love with Vermillion community! Located in desirable Huntersville, the amenities include two community pools, playground, walking trails, recreational areas and more. Just 15 miles north of Uptown Charlotte and 20 miles to Charlotte Douglas International Airport. Open floor plan with lots of natural light and a private back yard view of trees. Main level features a gorgeous kitchen with a huge island, study, master suite down with a spa like bath with tub and shower, and covered porch. The 2nd floor features a large bonus with large secondary bedrooms. There's an invisible fence in place. https://catch-light-studio.seehouseat.com/2033272

View More

This content was contributed by a user of the site. If you believe this content may be in violation of the terms of use, you may report it.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts