4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $649,000

Be ready to fall in love with Vermillion community! Located in desirable Huntersville, the amenities include two community pools, playground, walking trails, recreational areas and more. Just 15 miles north of Uptown Charlotte and 20 miles to Charlotte Douglas International Airport. Open floor plan with lots of natural light and a private back yard view of trees. Main level features a gorgeous kitchen with a huge island, study, master suite down with a spa like bath with tub and shower, and covered porch. The 2nd floor features a large bonus with large secondary bedrooms. There's an invisible fence in place. https://catch-light-studio.seehouseat.com/2033272