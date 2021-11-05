Showings start Saturday 11/6/2021 for this stately brick home in the Skybrook Golf Course community with a 3 car garage, screen porch, and a private flat backyard surrounded by mature trees. Welcome friends and family with the double entry doors and grand staircase with rod iron balusters, and open floor plan. Some of the home's many features are hardwood floors on the main and upstairs landing, updated neutral paint, updated carpet 2021, updated roof 2021, spacious owner's retreat with 2 walk-in closets, and an additional office, dressing, sitting, or fitness room, spacious owner's bath with jetted garden tub, molding, archways, recessed lights, built-ins, fireplace, tray ceilings, and more. Seller providing 1 year home warranty with First American. Schedule your appointment to view today.
4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $650,000
