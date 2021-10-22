4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $650,000

You don't want to miss this one! Beautiful open floor plan and custom decorated home from top to bottom located on the 11th fairway in Northstone. When you enter this home you will see the detail and how light and open this move-in ready home is. The kitchen is amazing with all Bosch appliances including double ovens with side-open doors with a huge island for entertaining. The cabinets are gorgeous with soft close drawers and storage galore. The newly renovated fireplace in the family room will keep you warm this winter. When you head up to the second floor you will see the huge primary bedroom with custom double closets and walk-in shower and jetted tub. The bonus room is a great place to watch TV or play cards with friends. Outside you will see the lovely flag stone patio with built in grill area with a koi pond on the golf course. This is a must see home inside and out - hurry it won't last long. (please see attached info sheet for all of the dates of renovations and updates)