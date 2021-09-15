4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $670,000

Hard to find Ranch w/full finished basement and 3 car garage in the Estate section of Vermillion. 1st floor presents a split bdrm floorplan, office, dining/living rm, laundry w/cabinets and utility sink, and drop zone. The bright and spacious kitchen, w/granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash and large island, opens up to the family rm w/gas log fireplace and beautiful built-in bookcases. Primary bdrm has tray ceiling, large walk-in closet and dual vanities, glass shower and soaking tub. The screened-in porch connects to the deck w/stairs that lead to the level backyard and patio and walk-out basement. The fully finished basement is massive. Perfect for a second living quarters. You will find a second primary bdrm w/full bath, plumbing rough in for a future 2nd kitchen, grand family room along w/a separate and expansive media/bonus room. A half bath along w/a spacious walk-through closet completes this beautiful and hard to find home.