4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $698,000

Desiring a home with multiple living areas and top-of-the-line finishes? Want a cozy community, and privacy of a premium oversized lot? This 4 bedroom/4.5 baths Ranch is what you have been waiting for. The Open Concept-Great Room/Kitchen area is a wonderful space to host gatherings. Chefs Kitchen offers granite countertops, gas cooktop, stainless steel appliances & walk-in pantry. The Great Room is cozy with a fireplace & built ins. Enjoy the enclosed Patio with easy breeze windows. Primary Bedroom features a spa-like bath with garden tub & walk-in shower AND a Private Deck. Walk Out Basement includes a large Family Room & additional Bonus Room that would make an excellent game/media room. 2nd Primary Suite, Kitchenette, extra Full Bath & separate Entry creates a private living area for your loved ones & guests. In addition, the home sits on one of the few lots in the community with no one behind you! Bonus: New Roof, New Carpet, New Paint, Generator, Fenced Yard, Irrigation.MUST SEE!! www.Mooresvillerealty.com 704-663-0990