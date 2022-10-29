 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $699,995

Gorgeous home in wonderful location in Huntersville. Minutes from downtown! Beautiful kitchen with tile backsplash, granite countertops, huge island and stainless appliances. Stunning 2 story great room with stone fireplace. Open floor plan. Spacious rooms. Meticulously maintained. Priced to sell. Won't last long. Book your showing now!

