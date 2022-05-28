4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $715,000

Double Front Porches in Vermillion! This amazingly well maintained home features a spectacular main floor with Hardwoods Throughout! The open floorplan features main floor office/study, kitchen with granite tops, larger Island, stainless appliances, double wall oven, tile backsplash, TONS of cabinet/counter space, pendant & recessed lighting, open dining room, great room with stacked stone fireplace, sunroom overlooking private rear yard, main floor primary bedroom with hardwoods crown molding, large windows, primary bath with dual vanities, garden tub, tile walk-in shower with rain fall shower head, custom walk-in closet with access to the laundry room. The 2nd floor features a loft with hardwood floors, and 3 additional guest rooms (only 1 has carpet). The rear patio is huge & the pergola conveys. Vermillion has a community pool/playground & garden & is minutes from I77 with easy access to Charlotte, the Airport, Lake Norman, The Speedway, & much more!