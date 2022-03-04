4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $725,000

Perfectly appointed and professionally decorated former David Weekly model home with in-ground Gunite custom pool with water fall feature. Primary bedroom as well as another generously sized ensuite with walk-in closet on main level! Primary bath features oversized designer shower. Upper level has 2 add'l bedrooms each with dedicated baths. Gorgeous kitchen with Stainless appliances, double wall oven, gas cooktop, large center island, granite counters, walk-in pantry and more! Front living room with custom built-ins, plantation shutters throughout, whole house audio system including Sonance Sonarray around pool, enhanced security system with cameras, low voltage lighting front and rear yard, irrigation system throughout lawn and planting beds, covered back porch and paver pool surround offers generous outdoor living space. 3 car garage heated and cooled with separate heat pump! Plenty of garage storage with built-in cabinets and overhead rack storage. This beauty is a real find!