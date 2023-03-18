Choose your own design features in this beautiful, 2-story, 4-Bedroom/3.5-Bath home! This McDowell plan has been selected to be built on this lot, but you can make it your own by selecting all interior and exterior design features from our curated collection, featuring the latest in home design elements. The first floor of this home features the primary bedroom, primary bath with garden tub and separate tiled shower, a large, beautiful kitchen, a family room with fireplace, and a dining room with tray ceiling. Three additional bedrooms are upstairs, as well as a loft, media room, and 144 SF of finished storage space. Enjoy the outdoors on the rear covered porch, deck, and paver patio with fire pit. Onsite New Home Specialist can provide guidance regarding estimated completion dates, however, any dates provided are subject to change.