Anything Else is a Compromise! RARE Cabarrus County opportunity to own John Wieland's coveted 2-Story Basement Windsor floor plan with custom in-ground pool, overlooking Skybrook's lush golf course! Elegance abounds inside and out of this bright, sunny, transitional abode. Freshly painted. 2-Story Foyer with curved staircase, Formal Living and Dining Rooms. 2-story Great Room offers built-ins, fireplace and abundant light and stunning year-round views through its wonderful wall of windows. Gleaming hardwood floors on the main level. Master suite boasts tray ceilings, 2 closets, garden tub and shower, separate vanities, private water closet and Flex Space which can be enjoyed as an Office or Exercise Room. Guest En Suite. Two bedrooms with shared full bath. The Basement offers a Retreat like none other: Bonus Room, Billiard, Media Room and Dry Bar. Everyday, you'll be elated that you've purchased this home!
4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $825,000
