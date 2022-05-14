 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $898,900

Pristine, Custom, Modern Farmhouse w/walk out basement located on 1.13, quiet, private, tranquil acres w/NO HOA! OPEN PLAN! So many custom details & finishes! Beautiful hardwood flooring throughout main! Gourmet Kitchen features quartz counters, high end, Kitchen Aid appliances (including refrigerator), huge center island w/seating, custom tile back splash, gas cook top, gorgeous Verona, designer, Italian stove, custom cabinetry, oversized pantry & breakfast! Vaulted Great Room w/gas fireplace! Spacious Primary Bedroom offers tray ceilings, large walk in closet & luxury, private bath w/dual vanity, free standing tub & separate shower! Spacious Secondary Bedrooms w/private bathrooms! Large, Walk Out Basement w/kitchenette, Bonus Room, guest suite w/full bath, flex/entertainment room & tons of storage! Potential for additional Bonus Room/Bedrooms/Flex & Bath on unfinished upper level! Instant hot water system! Private Back Yard w/deck overlooks mature trees!

