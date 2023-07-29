Don’t miss this perfect oasis in the Skybrook community packed with amenities. Top of the line stylings compliment the high-end fixtures. The kitchen has quartz countertops, double convection ovens, gas cooktop, and a two-zone wine refrigerator in the butler pantry. Great room has coffered ceiling and stone fireplace. Hearth room boasts another stone fireplace and wood beam accents on the ceiling. Generously sized Primary bedroom downstairs, newly renovated top of the line primary spa bath with frameless walk-in rain shower, primary walk-in closet with custom built ins and access from bath and laundry room. Large secondary bedrooms upstairs with built ins in the closets. High end composite back deck with motorized louvered pergola, motorized retractable screens and built in heaters for the winter months. Gunite heated pool and spa, travertine tile deck, waterfall, palm trees and custom landscaping out back. Garage with epoxy floors and custom built-ins. Features has full details.