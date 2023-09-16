Our newest community in the ever-popular Indian Trail-Mint Hill area (Union County) with easy access to I-485 and everyday conveniences. Your dream home to start construction soon! Thoughtfully designed w/ the discriminating buyer in mind. Artfully curated design collection boasts soft close cabinetry, quartz counter tops in both kitchen & baths. abundant hard surface flooring & gourmet appliances. Effortless entertaining w/ gourmet kitchen opening to family room accented by a welcoming fireplace. Or enjoy some quiet relaxation on the screened patio w/ serene backdrop. Guest bedroom & full bath conveniently located on main level. The oak tread stair ascends to the primary bedroom retreat w/ tiled bath, spacious secondary bedrooms w/ walk in closets & flex space to serve as a second gathering or craft area perfected w/ convenient storage closet! Welcome Home! Great warranty and closing costs assistance w/ Preferred Lender.