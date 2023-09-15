Welcome to the Tillman model, where luxury and comfort blend seamlessly. This 4-bedroom, 4-bathroom home is thoughtfully designed with your needs and desires at its heart. Waking up in your primary bedroom located on the main floor is made even more special with vaulted ceilings adding an extra touch of grandeur. Just picture yourself in the living area - its raised hearth and stone fireplace exudes a rustic charm that creates a warm, inviting atmosphere. It's perfect for family gatherings or a tranquil evening at home. The screened porch is your private retreat, ideal for a peaceful morning coffee or a relaxing evening under the stars. Let's not forget about practicality - the 3-car garage provides ample space for parking and storage without compromising on style. Isn't it time you experienced this blend of comfort and luxury for yourself? Welcome home to Ashe Meadows, where dreams become reality.