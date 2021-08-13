 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $1,100,000

4 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $1,100,000

4 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $1,100,000

Unique home with acreage located in Kannapolis! This home features 4 bedrooms 3.5 bathrooms! Circle drive welcomes you as you drive up to this amazing home! Very large rooms and loads of potential! Closed porch and deck on rear of home! Large owners suite on main level. 3 bedrooms upstairs with sitting area! Loads of charm in this home!! Copy of survey will be on the kitchen table. convenient location to I-85, shopping and downtown Kannapolis!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $243,000

3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $243,000

Come make this one owner, charming 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhome your own. Conveniently located close to everything Concord and Harrisburg ha…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts