4 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $1,695,000

All-inclusive Resort style Living in a private country setting - this home has it all! Custom-built 4 bedrooms, 5 1/2 bathrooms with too many upgrades to list - see feature sheet! 8.09 acres of wooded land with over 1 mile of bike trails. Full brick and stone veneer with integral water repellent and sound deadening design. Every bedroom has its own private en suite bathroom. Enjoy a wine tasting in a temperature controlled wine room that rivals Napa Valley with room for over 1,000 bottles! Then, dine and entertain with a commercial gourmet kitchen with 48' gas range and dual ovens which opens to living room. Head upstairs to a billiards room, Full exercise facility and a theatre room with custom lighting and 12 individual stadium seating recliners. Or head outside and find a beautiful in-ground pool, putting green, outdoor kitchen, fire pit, turf back yard and a 60x40 Red-iron Steel building with three garage bays (one for RV) & 1,188 sq ft apt. You will never have to leave!