 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $150,000

4 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $150,000

4 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $150,000

This charming, cozy home is in the wonderful area of Royal Oaks. It's less than a 10 minute drive from downtown Kannapolis where you can find many places to eat and things to do and less than a 15 minute to Concord Mills. There is a shop in the backyard hooked up to power. Home is being sold as-is, it needs some TLC and the price reflects this. Please do not enter room on the main floor next to the bathroom, on the left. The home needs crawlspace and flooring work done in the main bedroom. Please ask your Agent for the estimate we have provided.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

State and Regional News

Bonuses for state employees, teachers in NC will arrive in time for the holidays

  • Updated

State employees and teachers will get a holiday gift from the government this month: $1,000 bonuses in their December paychecks. The bonuses will arrive in the paychecks of tens of thousands of state workers on the first day of winter: Dec. 21. The bonuses are part of the state budget passed by the General Assembly and signed into law by Gov. Roy Cooper before Thanksgiving. Workers who will ...

Local News

Are you a teacher or state employee? Here's how much of a raise you'd get in NC budget

  • Updated

Nov. 16—RALEIGH — Teachers and other state employees have been waiting years for significant raises across the board. Here's what the compromise state budget — which Republican lawmakers released Monday and which Gov. Roy Cooper announced Tuesday he would sign — says about raises. Teacher raises Public school teachers would receive an average of 5% raises over the next two years. That breaks ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts