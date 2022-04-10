Location! Location! This home is located within walking distance to downtown Kannapolis, restaurants, brewery, retail stores and CannonBaller Stadium. This property needs some TLC to make it the home of your dreams. It has lots of potential. Can be 4 bedrooms or 3 bedrooms and a dining room. Being sold "As Is".
4 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $198,000
