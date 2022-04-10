 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $198,000

Location! Location! This home is located within walking distance to downtown Kannapolis, restaurants, brewery, retail stores and CannonBaller Stadium. This property needs some TLC to make it the home of your dreams. It has lots of potential. Can be 4 bedrooms or 3 bedrooms and a dining room. Being sold "As Is".

