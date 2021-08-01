Great opportunity! Excellent location-just minutes from the Cannon Ballers stadium, the Research Center, and the newly revamped downtown Kannapolis! This home needs TLC but has wonderful possibilities with its old charm, large rooms, hardwood floors throughout most of the home, and great location. Fenced yard, 2 car carport, recently painted interior, most of the old carpet has been removed to reveal great hardwood flooring, vinyl siding, insulated windows, large front porch. Bring yourself and your imagination to see this great home with so many possibilities. There is also a mobile home with brick foundation situated on the back of the property for possible rental. Mobile home needs TLC as well. Property sold "as is". Seller makes no representation as to the workability of the utilities. Bring all reasonable offers.
4 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $199,900
