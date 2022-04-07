This 2461 square foot this home has 4 bedrooms and 3.0 bathrooms and its renovated. Has lots of space and natural lighting. Has an open concept and fireplace. Huge back yard and screened porch. Ample parking and a nice view. All the space in a single story home. You just have to see for yourself. Make this house your home. 5 things that would make you want to live here: - beautiful screened porch for gatherings - open space concept - all single story home - its newly renovated paint, floors, kitchen and bathrooms.- -huge flat backyard for entertaining and the home is over 2k sqft. APPLY TODAY!!! We have a 75. 00 admin one time fee and a 20.00 monthly tech fee.
4 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $2,300
