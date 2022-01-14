 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $2,750,000

Unique property with so many features to appreciate! With approximately 141 acres, you have room to roam, fish, hunt, or just sit back and enjoy the views! Property has fenced pastures, fully functioning workshop with an apartment attached, outbuildings for storage, a small Cabin by one of the 2 fully stocked ponds. The beautiful rolling hills and thriving wildlife are the icing on the cake!! Property was used as a fully functioning cattle farm until December.

