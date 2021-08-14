Don't miss an awesome opportunity! This is a well maintained 4 bedroom; 2 bath home; located in the beautiful city of Kannapolis; just minutes from the Atrium Health Ballpark, Village Park Splashpad, and shopping. Not to mention the numerous features of the home to include an open floor plan; granite countertops in the kitchen with soft close drawers; spacious breakfast/dining room, and spacious bedrooms. Best of all, there is NO HOA. Home is located on a spacious lot. Refrigerator will convey with the home. Home is owner occupied; owner is requiring masks to be worn during all showings. **Please note; Owner did not have a survey completed; lot size is based upon builder’s assessment; Buyer should order their own survey to confirm boundaries and any easements.***
4 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $249,900
