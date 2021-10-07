4 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $259,000

You'll love the old-world charm but modern conveniences of this 4 bd, 2.5 ba home in the heart of Kannapolis. Just minutes away from the downtown revitalization area and new baseball stadium. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and lots of storage. New LVP flooring in the living room. Large bedrooms that could be utilized as a home office or study. 2008 improvements include HVAC, vinyl windows, and 30 yr architectural shingles. Relax in the screened-in front porch, enjoy the sun and beautiful flowers in the spacious fenced yard, or retreat to the primary bedroom on the main level - this home offers it all! 2 car detached garage and storage building that could make a nice workshop.