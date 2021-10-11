Nice 4 bedroom brick ranch located close to shopping, restaurants and I-85. Kitchen has all stainless appliances. Beautiful wood floors in all bedrooms. Sunroom to enjoy on lazy days. Nice deck for entertaining. This home has a lot to offer and is ready to welcome a new family.
4 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $289,000
