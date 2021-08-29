4 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $295,000

This charming home feels just like home! From the welcoming cul-de-sac, to the quaint covered front porch-- this home is a must-see. The traditional floor plan is so appealing. There is an ample study/ dining room entry that opens to a lovely kitchen / family room. The upstairs features a large master suite complete with new modern flooring, coastal paint and a large closet. The upstairs also offers three additional bedrooms- one can be used as a bonus room. Outside-- wow! A private, wooded, private oasis at the end of a cup-de-sac and it must be experienced. All of this and in the heart of vibrant/ growing of Kannapolis.