NEW CONSTRUCTION 1 story home with Beautiful Finishes and quiet country setting. Open floor plan with LVP floors, granite counter tops, lovely light fixtures, kitchen island with space to move around. Kitchen has stainless steel sink. Living room with ceiling fan and light. House has 4 bedrooms with ceiling fans/lighting in all, and 2 full baths with large closets. Primary bathroom with custom dual vanity and shower. Don't miss the large flat back yard with a 10x10 cement patio perfect for entertaining. Front and rear porch lights. Only 7 minutes from Kannapolis downtown and 8 minutes to train. 12 minutes from interstate 85 via Kannapolis parkway. 25 minutes to Charlotte via 85. No HOA, all city services included.
4 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $295,000
