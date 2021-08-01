 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $298,000

Could this home be anymore charming? Welcome to this 4 bedroom 2 bath home in Kannapolis, NC. The beautiful arches, original hardwood floor, and cozy living room fireplace are spectacular! The kitchen, updated with new appliances and granite countertops, flows seamlessly into the dining and living room. Check out the owner’s suite with its own bathroom, WOW. Easily relax at the end of the day in the large backyard that was recently fenced in. Don’t sleep on this home!

