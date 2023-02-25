*** NEW CONSTRUCTION *** Lovely 4 bedroom/2 bath home in Kannapolis with spacious living and dining rooms. Granite countertops, island in kitchen, pantry, custom cabinets, recessed lighting, stainless appliances (fridge, smooth top electric stove/oven, microwave and dishwasher. All bedrooms have ample closet space with the primary having a walk-in. Welcoming front porch and a 10 x 10' rear cement patio for your grill! Construction scheduled to be complete by the end of March--still time to select some fixtures and finishes. Photos coming soon...
4 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $325,000
