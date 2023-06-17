Incredible opportunity to literally be in the middle of EVERYTHING! Fabulous Kannapolis location offers close proximity to so many things! From baseball to breweries to concerts to dining & entertainment & everything in between, this home has it all! After a long day of fun, retreat to the comfort of this adorable 4BR/3BA home...not too large & not too small, but JUST the right size at close to 1700 sq. ft. Beautiful & durable vinyl plank flooring flows throughout main level. BR w/full BA on the main floor offers soft carpet underfoot & is perfect for out-of-town guests or WFH office. Graciously sized FAM RM blends nicely w/DINING RM & KITCHEN which boasts granite counters, classic white cabinets, SS appls & center island. Lower level laundry & pantry complete 1st floor. Upstairs, you will find a nicely appointed primary suite w/vaulted ceiling, ceiling fan & primary BA which features granite counters. Two additional BRs plus cozy loft area complete 2nd floor. Large fenced rear yard.