4 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $330,000

  • Updated
***BACK ON THE MARKET NO FAULT OF EITHER PARTY***. Oakmont Homes calls this floor plan "The Preston". Very spacious and open! Stairs lead you to a huge loft perfect for entertaining! The owner's suite is over the garage, offering more space than you can fill. Book a tour and see for yourself. HOA made a revision to the CC&Rs in October 2020....there are to be no rentals in this community. OWNER OCCUPANCY ONLY!

