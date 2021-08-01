4 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $339,000

ENTHUSIAST'S DREAM! 4 BED 2 BATH Ranch, minutes from downtown Kannapolis on the Rowan County side. 3200Sqft (2400sqft is HEATED AND COOLED) 3 Bay Shop. Air Compressor will convey. Spectacular Deck to entertain on. Fenced in Yard!! Turn-Around circle drive way. Granite countertops, Brand new floors in Living room and two bedrooms. Move in Ready and will not be around for long!!