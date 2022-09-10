Nicely appointed 4 bedroom, 2 bath NEW CONSTRUCTION home in an established neighborhood. Easy living, open concept floor plan with luxury vinyl plank floors throughout the main house.
4 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $339,900
