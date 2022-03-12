Welcome to your nearly brand-new home in Kannapolis! As you enter your oasis, you’ll find high ceilings, an upgraded kitchen with stainless appliances and a huge island, a cute dining room space and gorgeous hardwood floors throughout! Upstairs you’ll find four (yes four!!!) bedrooms PLUS a bonus space and laundry room! Don’t forget to step outside to your amazing fenced backyard and get ready for those amazing Charlotte evenings under the stars! Last, but certainly not least, a massive two-car garage will fit even the biggest of vehicles! Don’t miss this amazing home!
4 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $349,500
