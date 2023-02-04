Come see this incredible 1,553 sqft, 4 bed, 2.5 bath, new construction home that offers a beautiful open floor plan. Enjoy a spacious kitchen with shaker cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and more! Relax in a large primary suite with a walk-in closet. Full laundry room, 1-car garage and ample storage space! Conveniently located near downtown Kannapolis. Schedule your showing today!
4 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $349,900
