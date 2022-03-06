 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $349,999

HUGE PRICE REDUCTION for quick sale. This newly remodeled bungalow home sits on a spacious lot that is partially fenced in. It features a beautiful and bright open floor plan seamlessly connecting the kitchen to the living room and leading to the inviting, sunny fenced-in backyard. Upstairs you’ll find another bathroom, two bedrooms and sitting or office space. The home is complete with granite countertops, new windows, new appliances, new carpet, and vinyl flooring throughout. The front and rear porches make a perfect place for sitting and relaxing with family and friends. The home has all new electrical, plumbing, drywall, and more! Check it out today!

