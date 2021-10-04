Meticulous Full Brick Updated Ranch with Basement. Neutral and Updated Light Fixtures Throughout the House. Original Hardwoods and Laminate in the Family Room. Foyer, Dining Area opens to Family Room with Wood Burning Fireplace. Gourmet Kitchen with an Abundance of Cabinets, Granite Countertops, SS Appl, Ceramic Tile, and Center Island. Living Room with Wood Burning Fireplace. Spacious Primary Bedroom with Updated Bathroom. Basement has been renovated with a Second Kitchen and Separate Entrance. Sunroom, Deck, Carport, overlooking Huge Half lot. Arch Roof 2019. Water Heater 2 Years Old. Great Location with Easy Access to Hwy 29, Hwy 85, and Downtown Kannapolis. This is a Must See!
4 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $350,000
-
- Updated
- Updated
