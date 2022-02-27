This newly remodeled bungalow home sits on a spacious lot that is partially fenced in. It features a beautiful and bright open floor plan seamlessly connecting the kitchen to the living room and leading to the inviting, sunny fenced in backyard. Upstairs you’ll find another bathroom, two bedrooms and sitting or office space. The home is complete with granite counter tops, new windows, new appliances, new carpet, and vinyl flooring throughout. The front and rear porches make a perfect place for sitting and relaxing with family and friends. The home has all new electrical, plumbing, drywall, and more! Check it out today!
4 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $374,999
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Come this summer, there’s a certain three acres in Mt. Pleasant that could grow something other than a field of corn or a few bushels of tomat…
- Updated
Downtown Concord made HGTV’s list of the 30 Most Charming Small-Town Downtowns in America. The popular home improvement and real estate TV net…
- Updated
He believed that he was meeting a minor for sexual activity, authorities said.
Cars, traffic and road construction are always hot topics and we got a few updates and a comment or two this week.
At its peak in the 1990s, Kmart operated about 2,400 stores and employed 350,000 in the United States and Canada.
- Updated
He was armed inside the home, officials said.
- Updated
ALBEMARLE — The contractor who was working on an $844,000 project to replace a bridge on Bethany Road over Town Creek in Stanly County has bee…
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Trojans find their mojo at right time and rebound to top Erwin in first round
CONCORD – The Northwest Cabarrus girls basketball team got off to a slow start but finished emphatically to defeat Asheville Erwin at home, 64…
- Updated
CONCORD – Results from Thursday night’s second-round NCHSAA playoff games involving high school basketball teams from Cabarrus County:
Pursuant to a meeting held by the City Council of Concord on Feb. 10 and a proclamation read by the mayor, it is important to understand the r…