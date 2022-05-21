4 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $375,000

Beautiful Ranch Home w/ 3 bedrooms on Main level and 4th Bedroom/ Bonus Room finished above garage. Open Floor plan allows for Spacious Living Room with Propane Gas Firelplace and Vaulted Ceilings. Opening to a Gorgeous Kitchen w/ Soft Close Cabinets, Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances and Large Breakfast Bar. Eat In Kitchen Area allows for even more entertaining room Large Primary Bedroom on the Main Level with spacious En Suite featuring garden tub, Stand Up Shower, and Double Sink Vanity, and Walk In Closet. 2 additional Bedrooms and 1 Full Bathroom on the Main Level. Located close to shopping at Afton Ridge off of I85. Fireplace is to be propane gas, however sellers never had the propane installed/turned on and never used the fireplace. Fireplace is being Sold AS IS. Stainless Refrigerator in Kitchen to Convey to Buyer. Professional photos being taken Thursday 5/19. Showings to Start Saturday 5/21