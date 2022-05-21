Beautiful Ranch Home w/ 3 bedrooms on Main level and 4th Bedroom/ Bonus Room finished above garage. Open Floor plan allows for Spacious Living Room with Propane Gas Firelplace and Vaulted Ceilings. Opening to a Gorgeous Kitchen w/ Soft Close Cabinets, Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances and Large Breakfast Bar. Eat In Kitchen Area allows for even more entertaining room Large Primary Bedroom on the Main Level with spacious En Suite featuring garden tub, Stand Up Shower, and Double Sink Vanity, and Walk In Closet. 2 additional Bedrooms and 1 Full Bathroom on the Main Level. Located close to shopping at Afton Ridge off of I85. Fireplace is to be propane gas, however sellers never had the propane installed/turned on and never used the fireplace. Fireplace is being Sold AS IS. Stainless Refrigerator in Kitchen to Convey to Buyer. Professional photos being taken Thursday 5/19. Showings to Start Saturday 5/21
4 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $375,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Nearly 220,000 North Carolina participants in the federal Food and Nutrition Services program will continue to receive the maximum benefit amount through August, the state Department of Health and Human Services said last week.
Former Cabarrus County Commissioner Chris Measmer led the crowded Republican field for a spot on the November ballot for county commissioner.
He had a viral video earlier in the year.
District: Cabarrus County
District: Cabarrus County
District: Cabarrus County
HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: Johnson embraces new AD role as ‘mentally and physically worn down’ Davanzo exits
CONCORD -- Philip Davanzo III knew it was time to move on.
I have put my mask back on when I am around people in-doors. I also got back a positive COVID test Thursday afternoon and I feel like crap. To…
One is an incumbent. One a political newcomer.