Beautiful home in the highly sought Lantern Green subdivision! This home features 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms! On the main level you will find a large formal living room, dining room, den with fireplace, kitchen with granite countertops, a bedroom/flex space that has been used as an office and a full bath. The on-suite master bedroom is located on the second level along with 2 additional bedrooms. There is also an additional loft area upstairs that overlooks the main level den. This space would be great for a game room or just another living area! Owners just had carpet replaced in the loft. Interior walls freshly painted throughout as well as carpets professional cleaned! Beautiful cul-de-sac lot with mature trees! Enjoy the beautiful stamped concrete patio out back, perfect for relaxing and grilling! Pride in ownership shows in this move in ready home! Home conveniently located in Kannapolis minutes from downtown, shopping, and Hwy I-85!
4 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $395,000
