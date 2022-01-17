4 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $396,990

Welcome to the Palmer, a large home featuring a standard first floor owner's suite, with the unique option of a second owner's suite upstairs.. The first floor features open living and dining areas. At the top of the stairs, you'll be greeted by a huge loft and three additional bedrooms, two with walk-in closets. A more cozy yet ample loft area is included with the optional second owner's suite. In either configuration, a junior en suite bedroom is standard.