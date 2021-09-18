 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $399,999

4 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $399,999

4 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $399,999

Beautiful open floor plan 4 bedroom home on almost a 1/2 acre lot. This home has lots of upgrades, including a large walk in master shower, walk in closet, covered back patio, fenced in back yard and a half basketball court.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts